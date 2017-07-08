Fear is Zimbabweans’ worst enemy

REPORTS that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has unevenly distributed the over 9 600 voter registration centres being set up across the country in a manner that seems to disenfranchise the urban voters come the election is absurd, intolerable and unacceptable.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

If Zec is allowed to go ahead with this unfair distribution according to the opposition parties, we have no doubt that these voter registration centres will turned into voting centres for the 2018 elections.

What has irked the opposition is Zec chairperson Rita Makarau’s demand that if not satisfied the opposition must suggest how the whole process can be done.

What this suggests is that the voter registration centres issue is a done deal. We believe that this process should be fair and balanced, and should not be seen to be targeting any particular group as a way of disenfranchising a huge part of the urban population perceived opposition supporters.

The ruling Zanu PF is on record boasting they will win resoundingly come 2018, yet the playing field is being fiddled with in its favour.

It is not in doubt that capital Harare and Bulawayo have the greater number of the population, but perhaps the challenge is that there is a perception by the Zanu PF leadership that the opposition MDC-T supporters are drawn from these centres.

It boggles the mind how Zec could allocate only less than 12% of the total centres to Harare and Bulawayo, with perceived Zanu PF strongholds getting the bulk of the centres. There would be 9 663 registration centres across the country and Harare and Bulawayo would have 700 and 400 centres, respectively.

Yet, Manicaland will have 1 310, Mashonaland Central 870, Mashonaland East 1 135 and Mashonaland West 1 220. Masvingo has been allocated 1 265, Matabeleland North 850, Matabeleland South 640 and Midlands 1 390.

To show that the opposition does not accept the rationale, they must confront Zec head-on this time around before it is too late.

But the problem with Zimbabwe’s opposition is that they make noise only, but fail to match it with action. If Zec is to produce an election result that satisfies all players they should fairly play the game.

This reminds us of Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda, who last week encouraged Zimbabweans to demonstrate against their leadership if there was something they were unhappy with, citing protests against former South Korean and Brazilian leaders as examples.

If this issue fails to bring the opposition together to fight this perceived injustice, we do not know what else will bring them together.

It is not in doubt that all potential voters should have an equal opportunity to easily register and be on the voters’ roll so that they participate in the elections. Therefore, the process should not be seen to be giving an advantage to the other set of voters in this case perceived Zanu PF strongholds –the rural voters only.

Fear is Zimbabweans’ worst enemy. Justice must prevail, and Makarau must explain herself so a common position can be reached so as to at least give credence to the forthcoming election.