‘Some parties out to spoil Tsvangirai victory’

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai should be wary of opposition parties that are emerging daily because they are part of a ploy to spoil his bid for Zimbabwe’s top job, a senior official in the party has claimed.
BY SILAS NKALA
Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Gift Banda said this while addressing party supporters at the handover of goods donated by the MDC-T Veterans Activists’ Association (MDC-T-VAA) to Gukurahundi and party victims of political violence in Bulawayo at the weekend.
“There are these numerous opposition parties whose agenda is not to support Tsvangirai’s entry into State House, their agenda is to destroy MDC-T,” he said.
Banda urged the party’s leadership which was currently engaged in talks with other parties to seek internal cohesion and unity first before attracting other political formations. Banda expressed disquiet at Tsvangirai’s recent pre-electoral pact with former Vice-President and opposition National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru.
“The most important thing is that we should unite and also recognise our own members before any other groups,” Banda said.
“If we unite Tsvangirai will enter State House. What is important is that members of MDC and MDC VAA unite such that when MDC members see MDC VAA members being assaulted by Zanu PF people we protect each other.”
The MDC-T has dominated elections in Bulawayo until Tsvangirai’s fall-out with then secretary-general Tendai Biti when the latter broke away to launch the People’s Democratic Party. Tsvangirai recalled all MPs aligned to his former aide allowing Zanu PF to take over after the MDC-T decided to boycott the by-elections.
Banda urged members to seek amicable ways to resolve disputes.
The function was attended by some top MDC-T officials, such as national organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, vice-president Thokozani Khupe, deputy secretary-general Tapiwa Mashakada and national chairperson Lovemore Moyo, among others.
This is what irritates me the most about the MDC… This feeling of entitlement… This thinking that they are the only oppostion in the country that deserves to contest elections…
If the MDC has this sort of thinking then what difference is it to ZanuPF??
The truth is the MDC has failed. Not once. But many times. Please dont tell us about elections not being fair because they knew that they were fighting against a sophisticated and well organised rigging party. AKA they should have been smarter… You cant enter a war if you dont have weapons.. Ichokwadi chinorwadza ichocho…
Zimbabwe needs democracy and freedoms to choose whomever they want.. God did not make us to choose between the MDC or Zanu only…
This MDC-T is moving dangerously. What is this thing called MDC VAA. So tax payers must brace themselves for another burden of taking care of these “veterans” the same way we are taking care of our liberation war veterans. Zimbabweans have to be careful about people who pretend to be fighting for them when in fact they are fighting for their own good. If MDC does not drop this idea of veterans I think it does not deserve to govern this country.
They tell us that the official definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome each time. We are told that for a long time the official test for insanity was to give a man (or a woman to be gender sensitive) a bucket riddled with holes at its base then asking that person to fill the bucket with water at a tap then go water a flower bed some 100 or so metres from the tap. If a person continued with the futile exercise they would be certified insane.
I hope from the bottom of my heart that those of you my fellow Zimbabweans who are exuding so much confidence and putting so much hope in next year’s election are doing so just for the sake of it, or because there is nothing better to do. I hope that none of you my fellow country men and women actually believe that anything will change as a result of next year’s plebiscite. The results will pretty much be the same as has been pertaining the last 38 or so years. Even in the unlikelihood of the outcome being otherwise, the difference will be the same. Remember 2008. Even if somebody else were to take over, it is a pipe dream to think that this would transform the economic situation we currently are in.
To those of us longing for a better economic environment we need ask ourselves and answer with action the question what can I do to be productive in my country in such a way that my country does not spend money buying from a different country the good or service I plan to produce. When we can look beyond ZRP, ZINWA, ZIMRA, ZESA and everybody else extorting money from us. Unless we can come up with practical strategies to overcome these challenges. When we can rise higher than these challenges only then will our economic status change for the better. But if we continue to place or misplace our confidence in democracy and elections having the ability to change our economic lot then, I’m afraid but we qualify to be certified as a nation of 14 million stark raving insane people.
mdc is not thinking outside the box and becoz of that it wll never win the elections becoz if you listen to the figures of money being sponsored by the european countries you would think money is everywhere in party structures but alas,then you will know that empty promises reinvent themselves by buying time