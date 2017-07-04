‘Some parties out to spoil Tsvangirai victory’

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai should be wary of opposition parties that are emerging daily because they are part of a ploy to spoil his bid for Zimbabwe’s top job, a senior official in the party has claimed.

BY SILAS NKALA

Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Gift Banda said this while addressing party supporters at the handover of goods donated by the MDC-T Veterans Activists’ Association (MDC-T-VAA) to Gukurahundi and party victims of political violence in Bulawayo at the weekend.

“There are these numerous opposition parties whose agenda is not to support Tsvangirai’s entry into State House, their agenda is to destroy MDC-T,” he said.

Banda urged the party’s leadership which was currently engaged in talks with other parties to seek internal cohesion and unity first before attracting other political formations. Banda expressed disquiet at Tsvangirai’s recent pre-electoral pact with former Vice-President and opposition National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru.

“The most important thing is that we should unite and also recognise our own members before any other groups,” Banda said.

“If we unite Tsvangirai will enter State House. What is important is that members of MDC and MDC VAA unite such that when MDC members see MDC VAA members being assaulted by Zanu PF people we protect each other.”

The MDC-T has dominated elections in Bulawayo until Tsvangirai’s fall-out with then secretary-general Tendai Biti when the latter broke away to launch the People’s Democratic Party. Tsvangirai recalled all MPs aligned to his former aide allowing Zanu PF to take over after the MDC-T decided to boycott the by-elections.

Banda urged members to seek amicable ways to resolve disputes.

The function was attended by some top MDC-T officials, such as national organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, vice-president Thokozani Khupe, deputy secretary-general Tapiwa Mashakada and national chairperson Lovemore Moyo, among others.