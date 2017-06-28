Boycott Mugabe rally, youths urged

MASVINGO — Opposition parties have urged youths to boycott President Robert Mugabe’s “interface” rally scheduled for this Friday, saying the veteran ruler does not articulate anything that empowers the constituency, save for abusing them.
By Tatenda Chitagu
Mugabe is set to address a youth rally at Mucheke Stadium where 50 000 people are expected to be bussed in from all corners of the country in a campaign for next year’s elections.
Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa said the party should target youths from far-flung areas, including those who had “never been to any city before” or seen the President live.
“You should target mainly the youths since it is a youth rally. Identify those that spend their time idling at townships drinking beer in far-flung areas that may have not seen the President live before,” Mahofa said at a preparatory meeting held on Monday at the Civic Centre Hall in Masvingo.
But MDC-T youth assembly secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa said youths should not waste their time by being used to add numbers and listening to “folklores”.
“Instead of wasting their day listening to folklores, young people in Masvingo should continue with their day-to-day activities that bring food to their table.
“We are urging all progressive young people to ignore the Friday rally as Zanu PF has shown beyond doubt that they do not have interests of young people at heart. It is sad that Mugabe is going around the country speaking on issues that do not help young people to get out of the economic quagmire that they find themselves in. It is beyond doubt that Mugabe has no connection with young people of this country. For 37 years, he has presided over a system that has failed to uplift young people. We are convinced that a 93-year-old has no connection with the digital generation.
“All young people should boycott this meeting until Mugabe gives in to their demands. The future of this country should be in the hands of a leadership that has the aspirations and concerns of young people at heart,” he said.
Chinoputsa accused the Zanu PF youth league leadership of making money at the expense of the gullible youths without articulating their issues.
“We expected them to articulate youth issues at these rallies, but they are always in the overdrive of bootlicking Mugabe instead of highlighting the challenges young people are facing,” he said.
People’s Democratic Party national youth vice-president Arnold Batirai said most of the youths had nothing to show for it yet the Zanu PF chefs would be enjoying and sending their children to schools and universities outside the country.
“There is nothing for the youths. It is just a campaign rally disguised as a youth ‘interface’. What interface is there when hungry youths just come to listen to Mugabe without asking questions and go home empty-handed? It is time the youths refused to be used and discarded after elections when the chefs enjoy their luxurious lives and send their kids to expensive schools outside the country,” Batirai said.
true munhu anongouya otaura nonsense kwatiri obva aenda apana chinobuda,, last tym makasiwa makutambura mu town pasina ma bus nhasi moda kudzoka futi everytime kunyeperwa chete for th past 37 years,,, MDC inotofanira kutsvaga youth leader anoonesa vamwe vedu,, am the one who not going there
Mugabe is now a tourist attraction. Young people are attracted to these ‘events’ not because they like ‘IT’ but because they like to see how a 93 year old grandpa looks like. Its rare to see such old people moving around moreso addressing sane people.
Chinoputsa and Batsirai tiitireyi maserious. Some of these youth spend days doing nothing, some had never been in Masvingo.How can they refuse to a free ride , to a free tour and the expectation to have free meal and free beer. the temptations are high. people should attend.vanzwireiwo tsitsi vana ava
I am a 29 year youth, who got a first degree at Midlands State University. I still remember how tough life was during those days. A lot of graduates dropped out of college because of financial constraints. Finding attachment was even difficult, let alone finding a job after graduation. This old, clueless, nonagenarian stupid, Mugabe has nothing to offer to the youths of this generation. What can he deliver to the youths now that he failed to deliver in the past 37 years. I cant trust my future with a sleeping old dictator, who struggles to walk, nor does he see. I want a young visionary leader like Nelson Chamisa or Strive Masiiwa. Youths please lets boycott these rallies. And on Shuvai Mahofa’s statement, does seeing Mugabe live bring food on my table? What is so special about him, I see Mugabe everyday when i see people queuing on banks, other dying in hospitals where there is no medication. I also see the old nonagenarian when people die on the dilapidated roads, why should i aspire to see the old fool?
today you now want a young and visionary leader because you have finished your Uni which was made possible for you to access by Bob,how many managed to go to the only University of Rhodesia under the white regime?Dont call for your young visionary leader for selfish ends,let others go to Uni before your white man comes back,if ever we will allow that.
I think most people go to Mugabe rallies just out of some curiosity to see their tormentor in real life, otherwise no sane human being can expect anything useful to come out from the old man anymore
Our youths have pot holes in their brains. They will be marched to the rallies by those who are eating at the table yet they will be wearing torn underwear, shirts from mabhero with crango in their pockets cheering those drinking blue label wearing designer suits, driving suvs and looting the fat of the land.
YOUTH , YOUTH , what are they going to get from seeing this old evil Mugabe who have destroyed their generation , wise words from@ Godwin , you have the vision and keep focused and tell others your experience .
I like the thinking of many youth here. if truly you are the fearless 21st century young people, you will ask the old man, how he failed to make Zimbabwe better than SA or other countries we are flocking to. Ask him what the farms he took have benefited the 21st century youth. why does he keep telling us about the war than telling us how we can catch with the rest of the world which he slowed us to go with. youth, mugabe has nothing to offer, than making sure you help her wife get into power. in fact his wife is the one who is using this old man. Shame on her