Video: Floods sweep truck off bridge

Video: Floods sweep truck off bridge

January 10, 2017 in Multimedia, National, News

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING SCENES.

In a video that had gone viral on the internet, a Toyota Land Cruiser attempting to cross a flooded bridge is swept off the curb into the river.
The video, which as captured at a yet to be identified location, shows some of the effects of the floods the country has experienced this rainy season

  1. Moustache' January 10, 2017 at 10:31 am #

    it is advised not to cross flooded rivers, even if you are driving an all-terrain, shame hope they were rescued in time….i ascent yechitoko irikubuditsa voice apo.

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

