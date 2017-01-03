Ex-Mash West governor Chanetsa dies

ZANU PF central committee member and former Mashonaland West Provincial governor, Peter Tapera Chanetsa, has died.

BY NUNURAI JENA

The former Hurungwe North MP died at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday after being admitted on December 23 for suspected diabetes.

Unconfirmed reports said Zanu PF Mashonaland West had agreed to recommend that the former diplomat be interred at the National Heroes Acre.

Mashonaland West Zanu PF acting provincial chairperson Ephraim Chengeta confirmed the development yesterday, adding the province was planning to recommend that Chanetsa be declared a national hero.

“Yes, vaChanetsa is no more, we hear he was diabetic… On the hero status, we are going to sit as a province and consult widely for a status that is befitting, but as you know his record speaks louder for his role during the war of liberation and after independence,” Chengeta said.

At the time of his death, Chanetsa’s economic fortunes had hit an all-time low and he had a civil imprisonment term hanging over his head over a $19 000 debt owed to a local bank.

Mourners are gathered at Chanetsa’s Greensleeves Farm, Biri near Chinhoyi and at his home in Harare.