Dzamara ‘captivity images’ released

THE family of Itai Dzamara yesterday released an image they claimed was of the missing human rights activist, saying he was being held by intelligence operatives, who captured him more than 15 months ago.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Dzamara’s brother, Patson claimed two images of the missing activist were leaked by sympathetic intelligence operatives, who were guarding him.
The grainy picture showed a person said to be Dzamara in captivity sitting on the floor with hands tied behind his back, while his head was draped in a bandage-like white cloth.
Patson told journalists in the capital that they have been doing some work behind the scenes and are now satisfied the Zanu PF government was responsible for his brother’s disappearance.
“From the onset, I never minced my words regarding, who the perpetrators are. Never have I cowered from my position that the disappearance of Itai is the work of Mr (Robert) Mugabe’s Zanu PF through State security agents,” he said.
“It is indeed a fact that the Zanu PF-led government has presided over gross human rights violations and we have permitted them to get away with it. The time has come for us as citizens to draw a line in the sand. We can’t allow this buffoonery to continue.
“After this exposition, every Zimbabwean and the whole world shall know how evil these people are,” he said.
Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday declined to be drawn into the matter.
“Please leave me out of this. I was not at the Press conference and I am not commenting anything on that,” she said.
Patson said some insiders volunteered information concerning the missing journalist-cum-activist and even leaked his photos shot from a secret dungeon where he was detained.
“I cannot at this juncture state my brother’s fate in the hands of these gangsters,” he said, before adding that those who had captured his brother had been working under Zanu PF instructions.
“For choosing to speak out against their misrule and leadership failure, they abducted Itai in broad daylight. They thought they would get away with this evil as usual, but not this time around. They pressed a wrong button.”
Patson described Zanu PF leaders as shameless oppressors, who will stop at nothing for power’s sake.
But Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said his party had nothing to do with the missing activist.
“How can Zanu PF, a whole party with millions of supporters, keep one person? Who in particular is he referring to? If he has an idea, he should report to the police,” he said.
Patson insisted that according to experts in photography, there was a high likelihood Dzamara had been tortured and sustained head injuries.
“It’s quite unfortunate that the people we are looking up to as our leaders are not leaders (but) they are gangsters,” he said.
“We know who abducted him. We were given names of the people behind this, but I am not at liberty at this juncture to mention the names because we are still in the process of consolidating our information. We are not in a position to reveal where the photo was taken, but in under a week we will be giving more information.”
Patson said the battle was no longer about Dzamara, but a way of putting an end to enforced disappearances.
He said he was aware that following the publication of the pictures, he faced a security risk, but he was not going to be cowed into silence.
The younger Dzamara has had several brushes with law enforcement agencies over his missing brother and on Independence Day, he landed himself in trouble after demonstrating right in Mugabe’s face.
Yesterday, he narrated a horrifying account of how he was allegedly tortured for demanding the whereabouts of his brother.
Former Zanu PF activist, Acie Lumumba, who attended the Press briefing, also blasted the government for the abduction of rights campaigners.
“It breaks my heart that Dzamara’s family has to go through this. Going forward, this is a lesson for the whole country. We can’t allow the system to put the life of one of us under such conditions,” he said, adding this could have happened to anyone.
“The State should carry out thorough investigations and update the family. It’s clear that they are hiding something because the way they panicked when this matter was brought (up).”
Dzamara has been missing since March 9 last year, with human rights campaigners accusing the State of being responsible for his abduction.
The State initially dragged its feet in investigating the matter until the family took up the issue with the High Court.
Despite the court saying the police should issue regular updates on their investigations, the family say these have not been forthcoming.
Kennedy Kaitano
And what does Mugabe, Munangagwa and Gace have to say with this?
Patson
And Mutasa and Mai Mujuru also was involved they should tell the nation were this boy is if they are entertaining any support from Zimbabweans they know all this
Abbie
Itai went missing last year. Mai Mujuru was expelled in 2014. Disliking someone doesn’t justify lying about them.
petros
Look carefully at the picture notice the hair cut his head exhibits signs of a clean shaven with a knit cuts at the edge of the forehead. By the way how old is the picture if its recent ????? Why cover his face if it is the abductor taking the photo or if it was someone in the room, the black plastic wall in the background describes a make shift structure than a secured building. Is this photo real genuine and how did you come to the conclusion that its Itai
Subaltern
Thats bulshit where did he get this picture. Do u think we are kids to believe that image is for Dzamara. Partson u can fool small section of people who dont think properly not the whole Zim. Ziphoto ramakatorana kuGlenview neshamwari dzako oti Itai’s photo. NONSENSE.
mutsa
Subaltern
What I can tell you and Khaya Moyo is that time is very powerful. I feel pity for Kaya Moyo as its clear he is being used …….
Ask Mai Mujuru and Mutasa who were accomplices in these human rights abuses.
when tables turn???? My friend you will surely know one day that you need to be a normal human being..
Hachiputse Ukama
On whose side are u Subaltern? Are you for the abductors or for the victim? Also your language leaves a lot to be desired … “That’s bulshit” … mmmmm shame on you!
charles charingeno
Oh dear! I have a question to right thinking Zimbabweans. Is the young Itai and many other young Zimbabweans worth dying for a 92 year old man? Why cant he rule without people missing, young people dying?
Sad
Subaltern you are heartless children have their father missing and you have the nerves to ignore that and concentrate on the minor. If it was your son, brother whoever were you going to utter such statement. Be civilized how can you ignore the disappearance of any individual you never committed any crime and our police is doing nothing they can arrest suspects of other cases but on this one nothing has been done. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans it is not a private company. No to oppression and inhuman treatment. Justice for all.
John Mapika
Haiwawo what’s the authentic of that pictures. Kutsvaga attention chete.
contsithole
what happens when you over indulge in eating zvihuta.
Chief Chiweshe Muzezuru
John Mapika dai washandisa rurimi rwamai vako mudhara. Watyora chirungu shamwari. Your statement was supposed to read as follows; “What’s the authenticity of those pictures?”, not mutyorero wawaita uyo.
Norble
Zvine basa reiko iwe wanzwa zvaanga achireva nxaaa iko kuda kuzviita vazivi…
Dzvinyangoma
Why hasn’t Newsday published the other picture on a laptop being held by white hands on the background. This is a gimmick gone too far. Zimbabweans must be objective enough to ask serious questions os these purpoted images. If Patson has all this information on his brother including those who abducted him, why didn’t he just name them?
gandanga
because the picture that was shown on that laptop was then sent directly to them. why would the show a picture of a picture iwe. don’t you know that one of itai dzamara’s colleagues is a white guy. so you think there are no white people in zim.
BLAZ
Hey,my question to the ones opposing or against the picture especially you Subaltern ,what if its true, what would you say next.
Dzvinyangoma
My question to you is, what if it turns out to be the charade that it clearly is? We shouldn’t just believe anything just because the accused is Zanu PF. We need questioning minds not gullibility whichever side you are on if there are sides.
PENZI
sherpard
My question is that happens to you or your brother , or relative, you know well enough that with Zanu Pf you may think you are their die hard supporter, but they tend to forget that in seconds and you find yourself the victim, so watch Sulbarten, Zanu PF has a tendency of eating its own children do not be such a fool and think that what befell Itai, can not come to you remember this is Zanu PF. you can be a friend today but again you can be a villain in seconds. I would not be so comfortable in defending Zanu pf if I were you
cj kane
When shall we ever live in a state were we feel free of the fear of retribution for speaking your mind.This is the problem with communism it ends up becoming a dictatorship.The issue is not about the validity of picture the issue is that why does the state feel threatened when someone makes it their job to expose them but its not an issue for them when they expose someone in opposition to them.During Rhodesian times activists were captured and tortured some even killed like sithole who was abducted by special branch outside monomotapa hotel. He was never found to this day.Is this not the same repression that the government fought and promised never to happen that is happening. Why cant people be left to say wat they feel or do as they like without fear of reprisal.why why why
Zambuko
Please Zimbabwe, don’t be fooled by this attention seeking tabloid. Mr Tsvangirai is the main threat to to well being of Zim and ZANU PF’s politics, but look tsvangirai is very free to publicly denounce his opponents as far as his political desire is concerned. So there is no reason for ZANU PF to kidnap that young boy instead of the big man Tsvangirai. This paper is too nonsensical.
hyh75595
chinoz
And if they were not responsible, why did they beat his brother for demanding Itai’s whereabouts? Zimbabweans kungofa takatarisa se zvihuta.
evan mawaririre
ko Jestina vakamutora wani,dzamara akatorwa naMugabe,u dont knw hw fearful they are abt uprising since zanu pf is deeply divided,hapana anoziva outcome ye uprising so they are afraid but the voices of the people continue to grow,believe me if Zanu does not change its ways Mugabe nemhuri yake vachafa vakanenama saGaddafi…
admire taguma musingarabwi
If that is really Dzamara, then why is his face covered? The people who leaked the picture should have also leaked the location. My bet is that the Dzamara family might really know where their relative is and are just playing around with people here.
L. Makombe
That has also been my thinking. People sometimes are so desperate that they can do anything. In all fairness, the picture is questionable. It is very unprofessional for Daily News to stoop so low just because they want to sell. This is garbage journalism.
gandanga
why would they do that
chirungu
zvapane 1 picture
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
This Khaya Moyo and Charity Charamba should stop talking ‘fiddlesticks’ if they have got nothing to say. Am flabbergasted that he does not know about the activist’s dissappearance. Really some pple are living pretty. MEMENTO MORI.
gustavoz
I am not an IT expert but I can reveal the number used by the so called sympathizer who sent the photo to Dzamaras brother.That number can then be used to track the owner of the phone.Ve NewsDay tikwanirei apa.
Itsai
Mafactions are exposing each other.
makalitho
Endaka kumaProphets tione kut vanoita here maMiracle avo!!! Hanty vazara maProphets, Time to prove themselves now.
taats
Shame on you Makalitho for thinkin that a Prophet needs to prove themselves on such issues. Clearly you are so ignorant on what a Prophet is
Predator
@gustavoz.and in the case bluetooth was used?
Newako
Whoever this person is, its sad to see that its another Zimbabwean being tortured for just opposing Mugabe’s rabid rule.
People have been disappearing for years now and remember Rashiwe Guzha.
The list grows on everyday with some families being victimised into not reporting the cases or telling the wider media.
This should come to an end.
People who have committed any crime should be arrested normally and charged and brought to court. No need to torture people like they did with Mukoko only to find she has no case to answer.
Munhuwamwari
Mwari pindirai. Short sleeve yekugura maoko yakauya ikadarika muna 2008 tikarovana vanhu vamwe chete. Itai kuti vanoita zvamatongerwe enyika vatye vo imi Mwari uye vade vanhu vavanotonga.
#tag
being involved in politicy in ur own country iz lyk digging ur own grave ….
Jabu
we all know that is how Zanu PF does killing is their bread and tea they do this everyday Mugabe knows about Itai akatshele umhlaba konke and is not only him bakhona abanye abantu ababulawa yi Zanu PF kusazovela konke
barton.heather
Big Elo
makhalitho shame on yu …..yu want to involve prophets were they cannt suit ther is something wrong with you ,yu need some prayers
REASON
This is absolute nonsense, The covered face depicts someone with a straight nose, and we all know that Itai Dzamara’s nose was a splashed one, more of a hippo nose, and any way why cover the face. How did you know it’s him. Do you expect right thinking people to believe this hog wash. This is meant to entertain the usual political idiots who can not read between the lines. Just find better ways to make money, dhora rakunetsa iri, haribude nematuzvi akadaro. Why would anyone abduct a useless political idiot anyway. There are better political opponents for the government to abduct than that church mouse. I do not like the Government but neither do i support such theatrical nonsense. eVEN THE EDITORIAL STAFF ARE SICK IN THEIR HEADS TO ACCEPT THIS HOG WASH
Predator
@Reason.human beings are so made that one who do the crushing feel nothing,it is the person being crushed who feels what is happening.Unless one has placed oneself on the side of the victim to feel with them,one cannot understand.
Predator
Now people like Mujuru exactly know how it feels to be crushed.
Mujuru Mujuru
whether it id…sand or stone which abdicated the son of God fellow Zimbabweans lets put our hands together and worship the Lord knowing that God did already planned how each and everyone of us is going to servive under this earth….in other words Jesus is aware of what is taking place and he will not let us down nomatter the matter CHRIST WILL REVIEW HIS TRUTH
to Patson Dzamara God is in control of Itai dont be tooo annoyed with this messag Christ is in Control
#to the rest of Zimbabweans lets pray knowing what shall we reap tumoro
#Itai
cliff
munongotukana varume michingoshorana. sevenzeraiwo nyika musangotukana…. the legend lion of Zim. T. T Mapfumo
Anonymous
zimbabwe haifi yanaka kana pachitongwa neZanu-pf.Zanu ine uwori neuself vanhu vose vanoshanda muZanu vanoona sekuti ndivo vanesimba rose isu tiri pasi hatizivi saka zimbabwe iri pairi nhasi tomboona pamwe Mnangagwa uchayiumba nedongo kuti inake nyika.kwanzi uyai tivake nyika makaiputsa nani vakai mega.we are tired wth zanu even me l desire to contest to be a president.
