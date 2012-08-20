‘Freeman’ marries

Rising dancehall sensation Emegy Slyvesta Chizanga, popularly known as “Freeman”, is no longer a bachelor.

NewsDay caught up with the Joina City hit-maker and he confirmed that he was no longer single.

“I have been dating Barbra Chinhete for six solid years and we know and understand each other better, that’s why I have just decided to settle down and make dowry payments and bring my sweetheart home,” Chizanga said.

Freeman said he had paid three beasts for his longtime sweetheart and an undisclosed amount to his in-laws according to the dictates of tradition and his apostolic church rules.

“As a family, we are members of an apostolic church and it requires couples to pay lobola before living together,” he said.

Freeman’s wife is a second born in a family of three and like Freeman, she is from Bindura.

“Freeman is no longer washing, ironing and cooking for himself, but I am now the one who is doing all the house chores for him and I can’t express how happy I am to get married to my only husband,” Barbra said.

A member of Freeman’s family, who only identified himself as Eddy, said: “This was really a good idea for Freeman and Barbra to get married and they have made us proud, as they did not disappoint us as a family and the church too.”

Several artist have succumbed to HIV and Aids. We are glad that Freeman chose to settle down.”

Meanwhile, Freeman has described his maiden tour of United Kinddom recently as a resounding success.

“I had a good time in UK where I performed in London on August 11 and Birmingham the following day. I was really surprised to see how much people in the UK listen to my music and they even sang along some of the tunes that are not very popular here,” Freeman said.

Freeman, who is also affectionately known as “dancehall doctor”, was backed by Credence Tsurira, aka Cally C, the lady behind Joina City fame and Jay C of the Dangerzone family.

The tour, which was dubbed “The Dangerzone UK take over tour”, became Freeman’s second international tour this year after he toured South African in mid-March where he performed in Pretoria and Johannesburg with Stunner, Blush and Trinta before wrapping it up in Cape Town.

It seems Freeman’s profile is steadily rising, as he is now rubbing shoulders with the Who’s Who of the local and international music scene.

Last year he put a polished performance when he curtain-raised the Jamaican star David Constantine Brooks, popularly known as “Mavado”.

He also shared the stage with Agent Sasco at the Harare Gardens last month.

