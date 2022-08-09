Zim edge Bots to lift Defence Forces trophy

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

VETERAN Manica Diamonds striker Lloyd Katongomara scored the only goal that made the difference as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select edged their Botswana counterparts to win the trophy at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

The match between the two sides was to mark the commemoration of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera was given the mandate to lead the team for the match, which returned after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the previous competition featured exclusively players from the Zimbabwe National Army and Airforce of Zimbabwe, Saruchera broke with tradition to include players from such teams as Manica Diamonds and Triangle.

Yabo, as he is affectionately known in football circles, included Katongomara and Takunda Jeffrey, while Triangle provided Jameson Mukombwe.

And it was Katongomara who emerged the hero, slotting home penalty in the second half.

The match was played for a total of 70 minutes instead of the

regulation 90 due to time constraints.

