Young DLC clinches international release deal

BY AGATHA CHUMA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean electronic dance music producer Young DLC recently struck a deal with Mzansi’s record label to release his music internationally.

The deal signed between the 25-year- old Young DLC and Next Music record label comes into effect this month.

Speaking through his manager Tatenda Joe, the artiste said he was ecstatic about the opportunity to work with Next Music record.

“Being signed by Next Music gives Young DLC a timing infrastructure that allows him to release music internationally,” he said, adding that there is a lot of behind-the-scenes that happens beyond recording and releasing singles.

“The behind-the-scenes after a music release include marketing, so working with Next Music record label is of great impact financially,” he said.

“Young DLC is going to start releasing music under Music Next this month after releasing a single on July 29.”

Through the deal, Young DLC — born Darlington Chikwewo, will get an opportunity to fulfil his dream to grow both regionally and internationally.

“This Music Next record label has an international network that reaches where Young DLC wants to spread to. Consistency and practice have propelled Young DLC to stardom,” Joe said.

“Singing to improve himself has been Young DLC’s drive as he has constantly made music anytime and any day. This consistency has also enabled him to work on platforms such as Coke Studio Africa (2017 and 2019) and on MNet production for the Voice of South Africa and Celebrity Night.”

Joe added: “Even after high school, Young DLC went on to study for a diploma in Sound Engineering and also Electronic Production, so it has always been him growing as an artiste and also learning the business side of music. Young DLC is a grounded person, although he is now big, he stays humble and that has helped him grow and succeed in this industry.”

To budding artistes, Young DLC’s message is that they should “follow their heart” something which he says he has done since he launched his musical journey.

After Launching his professional career around 2015, Young DLC has never looked back since then.

After pursuing electronic sound production at Soul Candi Music Institute in South Africa (2017), Young DLC signed to Sonny Publishing as a producer and publisher.

He has grown to become an in-house producer for Coke Studio Africa that has seen him travel to countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Nairobi producing for big artistes such as Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Mlindo and Rayvanny.

On the local front, Young DLC has worked with the likes of Jah Prayzah, Takura and T Gonzi.