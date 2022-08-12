Yadah demolish Whawha

BY HENRY MHARA

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . (1) 3

WHAWHA . . . . . . . . . . 0

Yadah’s fine form in the league continued when they dispatched basement side WhaWha at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Skipper Godknows Mangani netted a second half brace to add on to Kuda Mangami’s first half opener as the Miracle Boys secured a comfortable victory.

Yesterday’s victory means the Genesis Mangombe rejuvenated side is now unbeaten in seven matches during which they managed four wins and three draws.

They leapfrog Bulawayo Chiefs into 10th position on the log standings with 31 points.

A few more points in the next games for the side that started the season slowly, will see them secure safety.

For WhaWha, prospects of avoiding a quick return to Division One football next season continue to increase with each passing game. The Luke Petros-coached side remain bottom of the table with 19 points from 24 matches. With only 10 matches remaining in the season, they need to start picking up points if they are to survive relegation.

Prior to the match, Mangombe had demanded that his side be more clinical in front of goal and was left satisfied with the performance of his players. They could have scored more, especially in the second half when they dominated possession.

Petros was left to bemoan the chances that his team missed in the first half when they were in control of the game.