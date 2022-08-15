We’re unstoppable: CCC

BY LORRAINE MUROMO/ VANESSA GONYE

POLICE on Sunday reportedly seized several vehicles belonging to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters from Chivi who had travelled to Masvingo’s Mucheke Stadium for the opposition party rally.

The party’s thank-you rally was addressed by CCC president Nelson Chamisa.

There are also unsubstantiated reports that thousands of CCC members had to travel to the venue through bush routes in order to avoid police roadblocks after some of their planned rallies were banned.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday confirmed that vehicles of some of the party supporters were seized, although they were later released by the police.

CCC also alleges that some of its supporters were arrested on their way to the rally.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi professed ignorance over the alleged seizures when contacted for comment.

Mahere, however, said: “The vehicles have been released. However, the continued persecution of citizens who support change is cause for deep concern. The police imposed

barricades and roadblocks to try and stop the citizens from attending our rallies.

“We managed to have a successful rally despite all odds. Mr Mnangagwa (President Emmerson Mnangagwa)’s attempts to stop us are now fuelling even greater support and momentum for the transformation agenda. The citizens have had enough of poverty, injustice and corruption. We are unstoppable.”

Mahere said Zanu PF was running scared and should stop persecuting CCC members.