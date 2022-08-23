Talk show reuniting families

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

VICTORIA-FALLS-BASED award-winning poet and comedian Obert Dube’s talk show Family Time is assisting missing people to reunite with their families.

Dube was motivated to host the show on his Facebook page, by his massive social media audience who approached him for help in finding their lost family members.

“Family Time is all about reuniting people with their families, a lot of people’s parents, siblings are missing and so this show is specifically about helping them to reunite,” Dube said.

“I have heard a lot of people coming to my social media platforms asking that I post their lost relatives’ pictures and most of them end up reuniting.”

Not only Zimbabweans have been approaching the poet for assistance, South Africans, Zambians and Malawians also sought his help.

“So having seen a lot of people approaching me for assistance, I saw it worth coming up with such a show to help them,” he said.

The poet is optimistic that Family Time will help a lot of people.

“So far I have already seen a positive response from a number of people who have found their lost family members through the show,” he said, noting that it has been made possible through his huge social media following.

“The response I have received so far has been positive. I only conduct the show on Wednesdays, but when I open my various social media platforms, I see lots of messages from people asking me to post about their missing relatives,” he added.