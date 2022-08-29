Tagara pleased with high turnout at coaching course

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president Tendai Tagara says he is pleased with the high turnout of participants at the ongoing Level One coaching course in Bulawayo.

The training commenced on August 26 and will end on September 4.

Tagara said it was good that junior coaches were showing interest in getting themselves the right qualifications as this will help the athletes.

“Our major concern was on junior coaches but we are happy with the number of junior coaches taking up this course. Again we want to remind our athletes that they must be handled by qualified coaches and we are happy that former athletes are joining to be qualified coaches,” said Tagara.

“Coaching and running are two different categories that have a relationship. Our former athletes are very good practical coaches but coaching is science based. So coming to be trained as a coach, that instills the aspect of science based part of it, which must marry the two to produce a top athlete.”

“We also talked to our partners to make sure that at provincial, national, regional level we must have a qualified coach with a national qualification to handle our national team at regional championships. I know this stance we are taking will be supported by the world athletics board.”

“So we are taking this aspect seriously to make sure that all our athletes are well handled by qualified coaches. We want to make sure that at continental level.”