Senegal signs peace deal with separatist rebels

Senegal launched a major offensive last year to drive out Casamance rebels

The Senegalese government has signed a peace deal with rebels from the country’s southern province of Casamance – which could bring about an end to a decades-long conflict.

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has pledged to lay down its arms and work towards a permanent solution.

The Senegalese President, Macky Sall, welcomed the agreement and thanked the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, for mediating.

He shared pictures of the signing event on Twitter:

 

A separatist insurgency by the MFDC has resulted in several thousand deaths since 1982, although the conflict was mostly dormant until Senegal launched a major offensive last year to drive out the rebels. -BBC

