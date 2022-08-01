Robbers pounce on Mukuru in Bulawayo

BY NIZBERT MOYO

ROBBERS wielding AK47 rifles pounced on Mukuru money transfer offices at corner Herbert Chitepo and 13th avenue in Bulawayo.

The incident happened around 9am in the morning when the armed robbers suddenly arrived at the money transfer company, forcing people who were queuing for foreign currency services to lie down before stealing bags full of cash.

They allegedly went away with thousands of dollars which was delivered in the morning by a security company vehicle to Mukuru.

More to follow……