Noah Kays calls on youths to embrace cultural norms

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

BULAWAYO-BASED up-and-coming artist Noah “Noah Kays” Kalondawanga (20) has called on youths not to give up on their loved ones, while also appealing to the elders to help the youths understand culture and customs. This came out in his latest song titled Ziphi Inkomo, featuring Adoe.

Noah Kays told NewsDay Life & Style that the song talks of a young man who wants to pay bride price for his lover, but his family is against their union. The youthful singer then gives hope to every young man who is going through similar experiences to never give up but fight for love and the person they love.

“The song is about a young man who wants to engage in lobola negotiations for his lover, but his family elders refuse to give him cows,” Noah Kays explained.

“This song seeks to help change our elders’ minds on how they see and view things in a modern world and at the same time open young people’s minds to never give up on what they believe in. It gives them hope, determination and endurance in all aspects of life.”

Noah Kays believes, because the elders are role models and mentors since they portray and uphold cultural traditions, they should pass on the knowledge and wisdom they have to the youths.

He expressed concern that cultural values and customs are no longer being followed nowadays.

Noah Kays is a singer and song writer who focuses on Afro-pop, soul, gospel and RnB. He grew up in Hwange and started his music career at an early age at Intunta Primary School where he was in the choir.