No respite for Chevrons

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

There is no respite for the Zimbabwe men cricket team which left the country yesterday morning, barely 12 hours after losing the third and final match of the one-day international (ODI) series against subcontinent giants India at Harare Sports Club the day before.

Zimbabwe came agonisingly close to avoiding a series whitewash against India, losing by 13 runs and face Australia in another 2023 ICC World Cup Super League three-match series beginning this weekend.

Those who made the trip include premier fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who has recovered from a quad injury which he suffered during a T-20 World Cup qualifying tournament semi-final against Papua New Guinea last month.

Upcoming wicketkeeper batsman Clive Mudande, who made his ODI debut against Bangadesh, also joined the travelling squad, while Tanaka Chivanga and John Masara remained at home among the non-travelling reserves.

The team is still missing key players such as captain Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba, who are still sidelined by injuries.

Regis Chakabva will once again captain Zimbabwe in the three ODI matches against Australia scheduled for August 28 and 31 and September 3 in Townsville.

Fast bowler Bradley Evans, who made his own piece of history in the third ODI against India after he became the third Zimbabwe to claim a five-wicket haul against the subcontinent nation, feels the team needs to face strong opposition like Australia.

“Obviously, we know that wickets in Australia are seamer friendly, so they are going to expose our depth of fast bowling. It’s going to be a challenge because we are playing some world class players just like we have here, but I honestly think it’s the best thing for our cricket to be able to play these guys,” he told reporters at the end of the home series against India on Tuesday.

“You have seen how we have done today, how far we pushed them (India) and that just in three games against them, but I think we are just going to obviously play our best cricket whatever conditions are in front of us.”

Evans also shared his sentiments on joining the elite list of Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken five wickets against India, which includes Heath Streak and Eddo Brandes.

“It’s kind of surreal, they were my dad’s good friends growing and, therefore, they were my friends. That’s what I knew growing up, who my dad’s friends were, so I knew them as people, not cricketers back then. And as I grew up, I got to learn about what they did on the cricket field for Zimbabwe back in the day. And to be put next to them is amazing, but it’s a lot of work for me to get up to where they are,” he said.

Zimbabwe squad

Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa