Nengo Builders clears its name

BY TAURAI MANGUDHLA

CONTRACTING firm, Nengo Builders Private Limited (Nengo) whose files could not be located at the Zimbabwe Companies Registry during an investigation by NewsDay has availed its registration documents.

The company has been caught up in a US$4 million tender storm after it was given a contract by the National Building Society to complete part of 500 housing units in Dzivarasekwa,

Harare.

NewsDay visited the company’s offices in Manresa industrial sites for verification and found a fleet of new construction trucks parked outside.

Nengo availed its company documents, including a certificate of incorporation issued in 1999 under the Companies Act as a limited entity.

The company’s directors are Weston and Anna Nengomasha.

Nengo was this month upgraded by Local Government and Public Works ministry to a category A contractor; effectively removing a ceiling on the value of the individual contract it can undertake.

Category B has a ceiling of US$6 million, while category C and D have a ceiling of US$3 million and US$1,5 million, respectively.

A National Social Security Authority (Nssa) certificate showed that Nengo is in full compliance with pension and other benefit schemes as prescribed in the Nssa Act.

“This letter serves to confirm that Nengo Builders (Pvt) Ltd is a registered company with the National Employment Council for the Construction Industry of Zimbabwe.

“Nengo Builders registered with the National Employment Council (Nec) for the Construction Industry of Zimbabwe in April 2014. Since registration, Nengo Builders has been consistent in observing the requirements of the industry,” wrote the Nec for the Construction Industry of Zimbabwe last month.

A Procurement Regulatory Authority (Praz) annual registration of a bidder document under the construction and civil works category covering buildings, dams and roads, among other items is also available.

“The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has approved Nengo Builders (Private) Limited’s application for inclusion on the Registered List of Bidders for the above category, in terms of section 4 of the Public Procurement and disposal of Public Assets (General) regulations,” the Praz document read.

Nengo Builders’ value added tax registration documents effective 2006, as well as a valid tax clearance certificate for the year ending December 31, 2022 were also seen by NewsDay.

The company is an active registered member of the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association.