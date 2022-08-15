Nakamba transfer listed at Villa

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba could be shipped out at English Premier League side Aston Villa where he has fallen down the pecking order.

According to British daily newspaper the Daily Mirror, Nakamba is one of four players who have been transfer-listed by the Steven Gerrard-coached side.

Despite a strong finish to the campaign last season, Nakamba has found himself on the sidelines failing to make the match-day squad for Villa’s first two league matches where they lost to Bournemouth before bouncing back to collect maximum points against Everton at the weekend.

The Daily Mirror reported that the Birmingham club was assessing offers for Nakamba and three others.

“Villa are reportedly welcoming ‘offers’ for a number of players including Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba according to The Athletic. They say Nakamba joins Frederic Guilbert, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Keinan Davis on a list of players that the hierarchy at the club would welcome “offers” for ahead of the end of the summer transfer window on September 1st. Nakamba (28) featured heavily after Gerrard was appointed to the role of Villa boss last November. The midfielder started all five of his first games in charge of the club, before being forced off after 57 minutes against Liverpool due to a severe knee injury. Nakamba would go on to make his return to action five months later, but he has since been usurped at Villa Park following the arrival of summer signing (Boubacar) Kamara,” the newspaper reported.

Villa signed Kamara from Marseille and the France midfielder has made the anchoring position his own so far this term.

He is one of five signings made by Gerrard as they look to change their fortunes.

Over the last few months a number of clubs were reported to have been interested in Nakamba with Newcastle and Everton listed among the suitors.

It is not clear if any of clubs have inquired about the former Club Brugge midfielder.