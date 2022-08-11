My mission is to preach Christ’s gospel: Paulos

BY AGATHA CHUMA

GOSPEL music legend Charles Charamba’s former rhythm guitarist, Victor Paulos has saluted the veteran singer for the wisdom he imparted to him during his stint with his Fishers of Men band.

Paulos has established The Worship Family.

The 34-year-old Paulos has expressed gratitude for having been mentored by the country’s celebrated gospel singer-cum-cleric as he prepares to launch his debut album, Mweya Washe.

Interestingly, Charamba has a recording studio and Paulos has also established his own, Krims Studios, in Hatcliff, Harare.

“I learnt a lot from Pastor Charamba. I can say he has been my music teacher and my guitar playing skills improved from the day I joined him,” he said.

“He (Charamba) is a principled man who has taught me how to live a prayerful life and I derived a lot of lessons from him.”

Paulos said his four-track album sought to redirect people to Jesus as their Saviour.

“My passion is on preaching Christ to the world and I am fulfilling my mandate of spreading the word through my music. I believe I am a messenger sent to preach the gospel on earth. I am also fulfilling the commandment we were given of preaching the good news to all nations (Matthew 28 vs 18-20),” he said.

The album carries four songs, titled Mweya Washe, Nhoroondo, Ndiregerereiwo featuring Antony Marozva and Shamwari featuring Elias Kambi.

“The main message of the album urges people to turn to the Lord who is our redeemer and giver of life,” he noted.

Born in Banket, music has been in Paulos’s veins since his childhood.

He was part of the school’s choir at Kuwadzana High School in Banket.

After years of nurturing his talent, Paulos launched his professional music career in 2004 when he joined sungura singer, Romeo Gasa. He worked under the tutelage of Gasa for six years and switched from sungura to gospel music, joining Charamba in 2011.

He decided to jump off the Fishers of Men ship after nine years to form The Worship Family.

Paulos remembers that growing up, he used to enjoy playing drums and at times he would turn his mother’s cooking pots into drums.

“I was so passionate about playing drums, little did I know I would be a guitar player one day,” he recalled.

Paulos is also a music producer who has done productions for up-and-coming as well as established artistes.

He has produced for Gasa (Time to Dance and Dhindindi) and Kambi and Matthew Perego, among others.

“If it was not for my brother Innocent, I would not have become a producer. Innocent has taught me how things are done in music production,” Paulos said.

Saluting his fans for their support he added: “I want to appreciate my fans for encouraging me to come up with this inspirational album. I, therefore, urge them to consider each and every sentence constructed on these lyrical arrangements and, therefore, repent before the coming of Christ.”

Paulos has promised more music to his fans.