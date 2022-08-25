‘MenBelieveED’ march postponed

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A planned march to show undying support to President Emmerson Mnangagwa scheduled for Saturday has been postponed with its organisers denying charges that the event flopped.

The proposed march is being organised by the shadowy MenBelieveED grouping.

The group’s founder, Justice Matsatsira told NewsDay that they postponed the march to pave way for the weekend by-elections in Midlands.

A by-election is set for Gokwe-Kabuyani constituency on Saturday after the seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF legislator Leonard Chikomba.

“Those people who think that this march will not succeed are daydreaming. I have been supporting Mnangagwa since way back. We are a big thing, we have been encouraging our members to register to vote and our database is growing,” Matsatsira said in an interview.

He said they plan to bus an estimated 10 000 people per province to Harare for the march.

“We have the numbers and we also have the support of the Zanu PF party. We have the resources. We will never fail because we have the resources. We were empowered by the new dispensation,” he said.

In 2016, the Zanu PF youth league organised a “One Million Men March” in solidarity with the late President Robert Mugabe.

In 2007, former war veterans’ leader Jabulani Sibanda led a similar march in support of Mugabe’s bid to extend his rule despite calls for him to step down.