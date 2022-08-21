Man found dead in road trench

BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man whose body was found in a roadside trench in the border town.

“I am downloading the pictures but I just heard, so no clues have been gathered as yet,” the officer commanding Beitbridge Police district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said.

Preliminary information shows that the deceased did not have shoes and there were no signs of a struggle on the scene.

It appeared he had not fallen on his own, suggesting he could have been murdered elsewhere and dumped in the trench along the Beitbridge-Harare Road, which is under construction.