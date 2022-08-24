Letters: Zim needs respectable leaders

Zim needs respectable leaders

IN response to Vote Zanu PF, Mohadi tells chiefs: Is Zanu PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi displaying his complete ignorance of the law or is he displaying complete contempt of the supreme law of the land, the Constitution?

Looking at the way Zanu PF has run the country for the last 40 years, they have also shown contempt of the law on so many occasions.

What will the police do in the face of this blatant disregard of the law and incitement of the traditional leaders to break the law? Nothing?

What will “our” President do to rein in lawbreakers? Nothing, as we have seen when his members engage in mega corruption, violence and even murder.

It is evident that the vast majority of the population has suffered enough under this clueless and arrogant Zanu PF.

It is now time that the real leaders of the people, the chiefs, headmen and village heads stand up for their subjects and demand free and fair elections.

What have these leaders gained in all these years they have been bowing down before these Zanu PF thugs .

Chiefs have only been given pick-up trucks every election, but headmen and village heads, besides measly allowances, have been given next to nothing.

They all live in poverty like the rest of the population, many in pole and dagga huts with no water within miles.

How do they hold their heads up proudly as leaders of their people? How do they explain the fallen apart roads in the rural areas.

Cotton and maize crop prices are so low considering the toiling the farmers would have gone through all year to produce, yet they get paid peanuts for their sweat.

Citizens should also rise up against partisan traditional leaders and insist they follow the Constitution and stay out of politics, especially Zanu PF’s violence and impunity.

We need leaders we can respect, not “Mugabe’s women”.-A Mbire

Not to dehumanising other people based on nationality

THE Zimbabwe Community is South Africa is dismayed by the distasteful treatment and humiliation of an obviously frail and powerless patient by Limpopo province health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

The dehumanising treatment of the Zimbabwean patient goes against any medical ethics, let alone human rights.

It should be noted that the Hippocratic Oath describes a promise to try not to harm anyone and respect the dignity of a patient, to maintain the utmost respect for human life, not permit considerations of age, disease or disability, creed, ethnic origin, gender, nationality, political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, social standing or any other factor to intervene between duty and patient.

Ironically the South African Medical Association doctor’s topmost pledge says: “I will practise my profession with conscience and dignity and in accordance with good medical practice; the health and well-being of my patient, community and my broader African communities will be my key considerations.”

The filming of such degradation to the enjoyment of medical staff who should know better about their Hippocratic Oath is the lowest levels of dehumanising of another human being, let alone a sick patient just off an operation and at the mercy of such a facility.

It leaves a hollow feeling.

The recent rabid treatment including crass murder in form of live burning of our innocent compatriots needs to be stopped.

Institutionalising such treatment is a road down a generational curse of the average person thinking it is normal to treat migrants and especially Zimbabweans as sub-humans.

It is not true that Zimbabweans are cowards who have done nothing to fix their situation back home.

Indeed, the Zimbabwean government must be ashamed to cause a situation where our compatriots are now fodder for sub-human treatment.-Zim Community South Africa

Why it is now or never for Zim

WE have called for a week of protests against the unjust political detention of legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) and 15 others who are languishing at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for over two months now.

Most of them were, in fact, victims of brutal Zanu PF violence against known leaders and activists of Citizens Coalition for Change in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime following the murder of Moreblessing Ali by known Zanu PF leaders.

I have visited most of them in prison and have listened to their harrowing stories.

Their homes were destroyed by fire, property burnt and their families were left homeless.

The police, instead, came and arrested them and now they are locked up.

There is clear co-ordination here. Zanu PF provokes and beats up mourners, it escalates by burning down homes, and as opposition activists and leaders flee, the police step in.

They arrest the victims and their leaders, in this case, Sikhala and Sithole.

The police arrest and then begin their investigations while the victims are locked up.

The police hand them over to a compromised judicial system, which takes orders from the State. They are denied bail and spend months in prison.

Once you are in the hands of the corrupt magistrates and other judicial officials, the wheels of justice turn slowly.

The Constitution is clear, bail is a constitutional right. But alas, in Zimbabwe, it is not if you are a member of the opposition.

I have gone through that as an opposition leader, I am still in the courts and have learnt to live without my passport, reporting to the police once every week and appearing in court every fortnight for the last two years.

Meanwhile, as Sikhala, Sithole and 15 others are languishing in detention, a Zanu PF official loots millions of United States dollars in some Cotton Company of Zimbabwe scam .

He is arrested, spends one night in prison and the following day is granted bail. End of story!

Justice Mayor Wadyajena is freed. You ask why? They tell you bail is a constitutional right.

Fellow citizens, this is where we need to step in and bring order. We need to ask ourselves what will happen to this country if we don’t rise up and say enough is enough.

I am not calling for violence, no, not at all. What I am calling for is a citizens’ response to the complete disregard of the Constitution by the ruling elite.

We have a duty to speak out, act and say this is wrong. This will be done in the confines of the law and the provisions of the supreme law of the land.

Above all, this clarion call for action is peaceful and the aim is to make sure that we build a better nation that respects citizens’ rights.

If we choose to ignore this moment, we are killing the future. Make no mistake, if a revolution does not stand with its persecuted, it won’t win.

If an army does not fight to protect the injured and maimed during battles, it won’t win a single war.

It is our duty to stand up and call the judiciary to order, the police to order and indeed the corrupt ruling elite to order.

Let me repeat, this is not a call to violent behaviour, but a call to peaceful action.

Let us set our differences aside, don’t see yourself too big as CCC, don’t see yourself too powerful as Zanu PF, let’s just come together as citizens to say something is not right here. Let’s correct it together.

Whoever you are, whoever you support, you need an impartial and fair judicial system, a respectful police services system, and an Executive that respects the separation of powers.

These are the ideals our fathers went to war for and were prepared to die for.

I thank you, God bless you all and God bless Zimbabwe-Jacob Ngarivhume