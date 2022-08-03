Govt opens floodgates on bus imports…as private operators desert Zupco

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) is said to be on the verge of collapse as private players are withdrawing from its franchise, forcing the parastatal to retrench workers.

Over 140 Zupco employees, who include conductors, inspectors and monitors have either not had their contracts renewed, or have had their contracts terminated a few days after signing them.

“I just received a call when I was off and was told to visit the human resources offices. When I arrived there were several other people there, and we were asked to sign termination of employment contract forms. I was supposed to go to work on Monday but I was told not to come,” one of the affected Zupco conductors told NewsDay.

“I don’t understand why this happened because we renewed our contracts on July 1, but last Friday they were terminated. Those who remained have spent three years in service or more. Contracts are being terminated without benefits,” the retrenchee said.

Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors president Fredrick Maguramhinga told NewsDay that it was not a secret that Zupco was retrenching, and that its fleet was dwindling.

“It’s not a secret that Zupco is retrenching and many private transport players have exited the franchise. I may not be aware of the actual figures, but over 60% of kombis have exited the Zupco franchise. At Belvedere depot, there are less than 100 kombis,” Maguramhinga said.

“Many kombis that people see with Zupco stickers left the franchise a long time ago because that programme never allowed them to make profits. They used to get $14 000 per day, which was later reviewed to $18 000, but the money didn’t come on time. The operators would receive it after two months.

“The other reason is that the private players didn’t like the conditions under Zupco. When your car breaks down you are ordered to remove it and you won’t get any support. The operators did not enter into this arrangement with all their hearts, but it was only because Zupco had the transport monopoly. It wasn’t business. Imagine getting paid in local currency.”

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe acting spokesperson Andrew Chibanda said: “Zupco has gone down, but people are not noticing it. Passengers are tormented left, right and centre.”

Zupco Workers Committee chairperson Douglas Serima referred NewsDay to the Zupco chief executive officer Everisto Madangwa who said: “These are just rumours and we will not collapse. We are also not retrenching anyone.”