Govt in shock migration admission

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

FOREIGN Affairs minister Fredrick Shava has admitted that Zimbabweans depend on earnings from the diaspora for a living because the local economy is in a crisis.

Millions of Zimbabweans have left the country to look for jobs, with neighbouring South Africa being a major destination.

Addressing delegates during a courtesy call by Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson Elasto Mugwadi to his office, Shava said Harare was working with Pretoria to address the issue of Zimbabwe exemption permits expiring at the end of this year.

“Migration has become one of the main pillars of our people’s survival, especially in the contemporary era characterised by the massive international movement of people for a number of reasons including earning a living. We have approximately 1,5 million Zimbabweans staying in South Africa legally and illegally,” Shava said on Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe Exemption Permits will expire at the end of this year. Its expiry is naturally causing much anxiety to holders of this permit. The two governments are working closely in the implementation of the decision. We are, however, ready to receive our nationals back home.”

Pressure groups under the banner of Operation Dudula in South Africa yesterday staged several protests in the country in an effort to drive out foreigners.

Zimbabweans have become victims of xenophobic attacks by South African nationals who they accuse of taking their jobs.

A video of a medical doctor and Limpopo provincial Member of the Executive Committee Phophi Ramathuba abusing a patient at a hospital in South Africa went viral on social media last week.

Shava, however, castigated Zimbabweans committing crimes in foreign lands.

“It is a must for each and every Zimbabwean to promote and protect the good image of Zimbabwe wherever they are. We condemn any form of criminality on the part of Zimbabweans in any country they are hosted,” he said.

“International, regional and national human rights institutions are critical in exploring robust strategies that countries in the region can employ to protect migrants.”