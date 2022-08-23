Climate change experts meet in Vic Falls

BY TAURAI MANGUDHLA

CORPORATES and highly industrialised nations have come under fire for causing global warming and climate change which has resulted in a number of disasters across the world.

This came out during the ongoing climate change and feminism conference in Victoria Falls organised by African Women’s Development and Communication Network (Femnet).

Climate change and gender adviser to organisers of the meeting, Melania Chiponda, said many natural disasters were man-made.

“Africa is in a deep climate crisis that requires immediate action. We have people dying because of climate change and while these cyclones are described as natural disasters, they are not because they are in reality human-induced as a result of growth-oriented production processes that put profit ahead of the people and the environment,” Chiponda said yesterday.

“Pollution taxes and fines are not the solution, people must just stop polluting.”

Participants at the conference include climate change and human rights experts, African feminists and survivors of Cyclone Idai which hit parts of Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands in 2019.

Other participants are victims of severe flooding and landslides in Durban, South Africa which occurred in April this year. The meeting will guide the Femnet position at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27 scheduled for November in Egypt.

Femnet is a pan-African, feminist and membership-based network based in Nairobi with over 800 members across 50 African countries.