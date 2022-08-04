Chevrons suffer double blow

BY Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe has lost batting stalwarts, captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams ahead of their first One Day International against Bangladesh at

Harare Sports Club this morning.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Ervine, who missed the majority of the Bangladesh innings in their third and final T20 match on Tuesday, will sit out the series.

“Regis Chakabva will captain Zimbabwe in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with regular skipper Craig Ervine sitting out as he looks to fully recuperate from the hamstring and knee niggles that he has been nursing,” ZC said in a statement.

“The hosts will also be without all-rounder Sean Williams who has been granted permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to attend to some personal matters. While the veteran pair is missing out, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda have been brought in for the ODI series.”

Zimbabwe is also missing the bowling pair of Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara who got injured in the T20 World Cup qualifiers last month.

Muzarabani will be checked for the India series but he is most likely to travel to Australia for the three Super League One Day Internationals against the hosts.

Chakabva yesterday said that he was honoured to be given the mantle to lead the team against the Tigers.

“It is an honour (to captain Zimbabwe) though it’s unfortunate to lose Craig,” he said.

“It’s an honour and I will cherish the opportunity. I will just try and be myself I have learnt a lot from Craig and the other guys I have seen captaining before. I will not change, I will be my normal but will try to rally the guys as much as I can.”

He said Zimbabwe would continue to play the positive brand of cricket they have been playing since Dave Houghton took over as coach ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that were hosted in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the three match T20 series at the same venue sealing their first series win in this format against Bangladesh in thrilling fashion.

“We have been playing some positive and good cricket. We look forward to a good challenge and to be as positive as we have been and the results will take care of themselves. ODIs are a different challenge, you have to play well for longer. We are looking forward to be as challenging as we can. We have India and Australia to come so in a way, this series is a preparatory one but it’s just as important as the ones that are coming up. We know Bangladesh are a strong side, we look forward to the challenge and we have to put up a big fight.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said his team would have to be at their best if they were to win against Zimbabwe.

“In the T20s, they played better cricket than us and that’s why they beat us. If we are going to beat them we have to bring our ‘A’ game because they are very strong in their conditions, we have to tick all the boxes to win,” he said.

He said he was leading a young team but he was excited at how they would use the opportunity.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Musakanda Tarisai, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor,

Raza Sikandar and Shumba Milton