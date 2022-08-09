Bhekiwe champions fight against colourism

BY MPUMELELO MOYO

LOCAL musician Bhekiwe Dube has collaborated with some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to wage a war against colourism within the black community.

Colourism is discrimination based on skin colour, also known as shadeism.

The Stopper hitmaker has joined forces with The Noble Hands Trust, a Zimbabwean non-governmental organisation which seeks to empower and advocate for disadvantaged, marginalised and vulnerable people in the country.

Dube, commonly known by her first name, Bhekiwe hopes to attract many organisations and institutions as well as partners for the success of the initiative.

Speaking at a recent exclusive screening of the Powerful project at Sabela Studios in Bulawayo, Bhekiwe said there was need to educate society about the effects of colourism.

“Having witnessed how issues of colourism affected my sister as we grew up and also hearing stories from different people motivated me to champion the fight against colourism,” she said.

“We should also look deep into what causes it, the discomfort we develop against ourselves and very nature.

“It is a deep-rooted issue that needs to be dealt with.”

Multi-award-winning rapper ASAPH, who also attended the event, threw his weight behind the songstress’s initiative.

“Issues of colourism is one of the topics we should sing about from time-to-time so that we normalise the differences in our physical appearance,” he said.

“We should value our culture and the way God created us and our uniqueness”.

Guest of honour at the event, Miss Environment National Flora and Fauna Jemaima Mandemwa said the Powerful launch had set a strong foundation to speak on colourism and to encourage girls to love themselves despite the colour of their skin.

“Statistics prove that girls in their preteen years to late twenties are more prone to the pressures of meeting up to beauty standards,” she said, adding that this was seen by some choosing to lighten their skins so as to be accepted in a certain career space or society.