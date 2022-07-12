Williams propels Zim into semis

By Kevin Mapasure in Bulawayo

Sean Williams scored his second half century in as many matches as the Zimbabwe national cricket team moved closer to clinching a spot at the T-20 World Cup with a 23-run win over Jersey in their Group A clash at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

The win took Zimbabwe into the semifinals of this tournament but the job is far from being complete with tougher challenges lying in wait.

Williams hit 57 runs from just 39 balls to help Zimbabwe to a competitive score of 146 for 8 in their 20 overs after Jersey had won the toss.

With both Zimbabwe and the USA winning their matches yesterday, they eliminated Jersey and Singapore from the running for the two spots at the World Cup that will be hosted in Australia.

Zimbabwe and USA will clash tomorrow to tussle for the top spot but both are safely through to the semifinals.

Both will be hoping to finish at the top and hopefully avoid meeting the dangerous Netherlands in the semifinals.

Only the two teams that make it to the finals will clinch tickets to the global showcase.

In yesterday’s match, Zimbabwe were not as brutal as they were against Singapore, with Jersey picking up crucial wickets early in the innings as Craig Ervine (4), Regis Chakabva (6) and Wessley Madhevere (1) all went cheaply to leave the hosts at 37 for 3 inside six overs.

Again it took the combination of Williams and Sikandar Raza who put on a 52 run fourth wicket partnership to repair the innings while Milton Shumba’s 10, Ryan Burl’s contribution of 11 from 13 as well as Luke Jongwe’s 13 ball 29 helped give the bowlers something to work with.

In reply, Jersey tried all they could to keep the wickets but they struggled to keep up with the asking rate as they failed to make a proper assault against Zimbabwe’s attack led by seamers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Both seamers removed the openers but Harrison Carlyon had scored 45 by the time he was caught behind off the bowling of Muzarabani with just five balls left in the innings.

Benjamin Ward also showed he could bat with 35 runs from 20 balls which featured three boundaries and two sixes.

Ryan Burl helped himself to three wickets at the expense of just 13 runs from four overs while Williams was equally stingy going for just 15 runs from four overs, albeit without a wicket.

Zimbabwe team

Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.