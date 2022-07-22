Ways to avoid being raped

Rapists are not who you think they are. We think of rapists as being random, scary-looking guys that grab women for no reason. But rapists are not just random people in black skin masks.

Most rapists, between 65%-85%, depending on who you ask, are known in some way to the victim.

They may be an acquaintance, friend, intimate partner, or family member. Women are rapists also.

Be careful with drinks or any food you receive

When you are out at a bar or party, you will need to take some precautions when accepting a drink from anyone, but not just from strangers.

It does not matter if you know the person giving you the drink or if they look like an underwear model, it does not necessarily make them safe or sane.

Sadly, because you are more likely to be raped by someone you know, you do not even want to take a drink from a friend in this situation.

The only exception is if someone offers you a drink and you watch the bartender pour it and then hand it to you directly.

A good person will be understanding about your wanting to be safe. Simply take the drink and talk to them, but do not drink it or thank them for the drink.

Drink with a sober friend if you do decide to drink

Even just being out with a friend who also drinks can help protect you, as long as you take things seriously and stick together. Take someone you trust and be just as trustworthy to them.

The buddy system cannot only add fun to your evening, but it can make a real difference in your safety on a large number of levels, not just in preventing rape.

Going together can help you defend each other against theft, kidnapping, drunk driving, and other forms of physical harm that can result when you are drunk.

Have a ride home

Make sure you have a ride home already arranged so that you do not have to rely on a stranger or possibly dangerous acquaintance.

Get a friend to come and pick you up, have the bartender get you in a cab (alone), or better yet, bring a sober friend with you.

Pay attention when you come home at night

When you are coming home at night, look around. Do you see anyone hanging out around your building door? Do you see any suspicious cars in your driveway? If you do, call someone for help, or even just get a friend on the phone and have a conversation with them while you get safely into your home and lock the door. A good friend will understand, even if it is late.

Try not to be alone with people who might hurt you

Since you are most likely to be raped by someone that you know, protect yourself by not being alone with someone that might hurt you.

Be careful around new friends and other people that have not fully earned your trust yet, like neighbours. Do not go into a neighbour’s house alone or have them over when you are alone in your home (the same with new friends) until you know them much better.

Speak up with your family members

Let your family know when someone makes you uncomfortable or does something bad to you. Many family members would be willing to stand up for you or get you help, but they may not be aware of what is going on. It can be a very scary experience, but any family member that is not willing to believe you or at least investigate further is not worthy of your love.

Try putting up a fight

Fighting back may protect you. Statistically, under certain situations, you should fight back against your rapist because it will make them stop.

This is a decision you will have to make for yourself, but essentially, if they don’t have a weapon, you should strongly consider fighting back and running away.

Many rapists think that they can simply overpower a victim and have their way with them. They are arrogant, but they are also wrong. The more you put up a fight, the better chances your attacker will give up and look for an easier target.

Do not make yourself an easy target. Try using anything at your disposal to defend yourself — things everyone has, such as nails and fists, or everyday objects, such as umbrellas and rocks, to ward off the attacker.

Try pinching them where it hurts

If an attacker wraps their arms around you or is close enough to touch, first try to pinch them in one of two places: inside the upper arm (between the elbow and the armpit) or the upper inner thigh. Pinch hard; pinch like your life depends on it (because it could!)

Learn SING

This stands for Solar Plexus-Instep-Nose-Groin. First, elbow them in the solar plexus, stomp on their foot as hard as you can, when they let go, punch them or hit them using the palm of your hand in the nose, then knee them in the groin. This may give you enough time to run away.

Conclusion

Rape is never your fault. It does not matter how you dress, how you act, if you have had sex before, who your rapist is, what you said to them, how much you had to drink, where— wikiHow.com