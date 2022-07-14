The return of Kujata jata hitmaker

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

MANY no doubt may still remember how the song Kujata jata (hustling) took the showbiz scene by storm last year.

Composed by Day Tawanda Ncube, popularly known as DT Bio Mudimba backed by his Kaani Stars troupe, the song was well received on the market and dominated music chart shows for some time.

Kujata jata, which is about the use of African juju, was voted the best on four local major radio stations, (Radio Zimbabwe), (National FM), (Nyaminyami FM and Diamond FM) end of year chats.

According to the Binga-born musician, the song was inspired by true situations that he witnessed in his family and also other families when relatives use juju to prosper in life.

After Kujata jata, which became Mudimba’s first Tonga hit, he then released Baama ataata that same year.

For those who might have been waiting for something new from the award-winning DT Bio Mudimba, hold your breath, the wait is finally over.

He is ready to release his new song Mushe-Mushe (fine, fine) next week.

The latest offering is a mixture of Shona, Tonga and Ndebele languages as DT Bio Mudimba says he intends to take the sungura genre to the international market.

The song also encourages people to give thanks and praise to the creator whether in bad or good times.

“We are looking back and marvelling at how far we have come through the journey of life, tracing back through the memory lane, the ups and downs we once came across and all the obstacles that we overcame,” he said, indicating that it was not out of his fine abilities or wisdom, but rather through the grace of God.

“We intend to take the sungura genre to the international market and raise appreciation of the world to our Zimbabwe-originated genre. Music is business, but before you can expect to earn out of it you need to do it for passion and when it pays you thank God and if it does not, also thank God.”

“We could have released an album this year, but due to financial constraints we were unable to. However, expect an album next year if all goes according to plan,” he added.