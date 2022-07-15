Sri Lanka political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

“We are beyond happy, but also beyond relieved so we can take a break and go back to our lives,” Viraga Perera told the BBC.][

But the crowds appeared smaller than before after Mr Wickremesinghe imposed a fresh round of curfews on Thursday to quell protests.

The streets of Colombo were calmer as anti-government demonstrators began leaving some of the official buildings they had occupied.

“We are peacefully withdrawing from the presidential palace, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister’s office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle,” said a spokeswoman for the protesters.

One person died and 84 others were injured during Wednesday’s protests, which took place at key landmarks around the capital, Colombo, including the prime minister’s office.

Protesters broke into the presidential palace on Saturday and set fire to the prime minister’s private home.

Police fired tear gas at protesters attempting to break down the gates of the prime minister’s office in Colombo, before finally forcing their way in. They later headed for parliament but did not get in.

Wednesday saw some of the biggest demonstrations since the protests first began in April.