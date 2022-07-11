Squash Africa championships for Bulawayo

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIMBABWE will host the 2022 Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships at four venues in Bulawayo from October 14-21.

The tournament, featuring 15 African countries, will be graced by the World Squash Federation senior officials with the president Zena Wooldridge from England and chief executive officer, Frenchman William Louis-Marie expected to jet into the country for the event.

The venues for the competition are Suburbs Squash Club, Old Miltonians Club, Christian Brothers College and Holiday Inn and the countries that have confirmed taking part are Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe

Squash Racquets Association of Zimbabwe chairman Lucky Mlilo said there is so much excitement about the tournament, last held in Namibia in 2013 when it was called All Africa Seniors Championships.

The All Africa Juniors Championships were last held in 2015 in Botswana.

“There is excitement around the world about this tournament. The World Squash Federation WSF president from England and the World Squash Federation chief executive officer from France will be coming for this tournament,” Mlilo said.

An international squash umpire, Mlilo is also president of Squash Federation of Africa, a position he was elected into last year.