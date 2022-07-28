Soul Jah Love inspired many: Chipaz

BY TENDAI SAUTA

LOCAL music promoter Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza has described the late music star and liberation war hero Soul Jah Love as a role model whose musical journey inspired many, despite its hurting end.

Born Soul Muzavazi Musaka, Soul Jah Love succumbed to diabetes complications in February last year at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

He was 31.

Soul Jah Love was declared a hero by the government for his contribution to the growth of Zimdancehall, a genre that was born out of several collective experiments with digitalised sounds.

The late award-winning dancehall singer’s journey in music will be commemorated on August 6 through a music gala that will feature both seasoned and rising dancehall chanters.

Glamis Arena in Harare will host the potentially explosive concert courtesy of Chipaz Promotions.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style ahead of the gala, the organiser said he was happy that the Musaka family gave them the greenlight and opportunity to celebrate the life of the music hero.

“He (Soul Jah Love) was a dancehall legend of his own making and a hero of our time. We will be celebrating his life as a dancehall King as many youths still look up to his good vibe,” Chipaz said.

“The tribute concert has a strong back up from the dancehall and reggae communities and the majority of dancehall artistes in Harare are on line up.”

Chipaz is happy that an array of artistes both veterans and budding artists, have confirmed their participation at the tribute concert.

Among the artistes set to perform at the concert are Killer T, Freeman, Enzo Ishall, Dadza D, Lady Squanda, Seh Calaz, Super Yut, Jah Master, Tocky Vibes, King Shady and Kinna, among others.

In his short career as both a songwriter and performer, Soul Jah Love bagged several awards.

May Soul Jah Love soul continue to rest in peace.