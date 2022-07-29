Ruffled Chicken Inn seek recovery

By Courage Nyaya

Going by the pre-match nuggets from both camps, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league fixture involving Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba, promises fireworks with each fighting for their differing ambitions.

For Chicken Inn it will be all about trying to reignite their title push while the home side is fighting to move away from the danger zone.

The Gamecocks suffered a major setback following their 3-0 mauling at the hands of Dynamos last week and are hoping to cover lost ground when they play visit Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium this afternoon for their lunch time kickoff.

Chicken Inn sit in second position with 41 points, six behind log leaders FC Platinum having lost three of their last five matches.

Coach Joey Antipas says they have forgotten about the past and are looking to win in Kariba

“We tackle ZPC Kariba on Saturday in Kariba and for us it’s a game we really have to put up a big fight. Kariba is playing well and have been doing well at home, also considering it’s a 1pm kick off. We had a nightmare second half in our last game against Dynamos so we have to go there with hope that we make up for our shortcomings last week by coming up with a positive performance and if we do that we have the chance of reaping the rewards, ”Antipas told Newsday Sports.

ZPC Kariba have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches and sit a rung above the relegation zone.

One of the league’s form sides Yadah will be hoping to continue on their good run which has seen them drop just four points in their last five matches when they visit Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium in Rusape tomorrow.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe said that he was still working on a few aspects of the game but is generally pleased with the way his team has been playing.

“I know the Vengere pitch is not that good but we are going to make sure that we give our opponents a torrid time. We want to make sure we try our best to collect maximum points. It’s not going to be an easy but we are going there for business. We need to collect maximum points and move away from the red zone,” Mangombe said.