Rick Ross heads for Zim

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THIS is definitely a show not to be missed!

It is like a fairy tale made real for the multi-Grammy-nominated American rapper to perform in Zimbabwe.

No doubt the die-hard hip-hop fans will have the time of their lives during the American rapper’s performance scheduled for November 18 at the Harare International Conference Centre, courtesy of global media and entertainment company, ROAR Entertainment.

Rick Ross, who is also a songwriter and producer, is one of the few big American artistes to perform in Zimbabwe in recent years.

The concert organisers announced yesterday through a video on their Instagram platform that the Hustlin’ global hitmaker plans to perform in Zimbabwe.

In the video, Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, encourages fans to get their tickets because it’s going to be the biggest performance he has ever done.

“I am celebrating for you. You better get your tickets now. One time for the whole team. It’s the biggest boss!” he said in the video.

ROAR Entertainment said tickets for the show would go on sale starting July 15, adding that more information about ticket sales would be announced soon.

In a statement, one of the concert organisers, Ms Shally, born Shaleen Manhire Nullens, said the Rick Ross concert is one not to be

missed.

“We are really excited to have Rick Ross coming all the way to Zimbabwe for the first time ever to give fans a memorable and epic show. And all we can say is that this is a performance that fans cannot afford to miss,” said the former manager of the later socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

Rick Ross has worked with various big artistes in the music industry who include Mary J Blige, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, French Montana, P Diddy and jailed R&B sensation R Kelly, among others.

He is also the founder of Maybach Music record label imprint, which is home to well-known artistes such as Wale, Meek Mill, Omarion, French Montana and many more.

The rapper has released 19 solo albums and three compilation albums under his Maybach Music record

label.

In 2006, Rick Ross released his first studio album, Port Of Miami, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, featuring the singles, Hustlin and Push It.

Since then, the rapper’s career has grown and has seen him work with some of the biggest names in music over the years and also continues to make power moves by venturing into business as well as publishing a book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up.