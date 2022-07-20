Pastor accused of stealing church laptops worth US$13K

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-PASTOR Afolf Lwazi Moyo (31) was today arraigned before Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje facing two counts of theft of church property worth US$13 000.

Moyo pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to Friday for sentencing.

The court heard that on July 11, 2022, a member of the Apostles of Christ church situated at Gallop Blank building in Harare only identified as Hlongwane locked the church doors.

Hlongwane then went on an online Zoom meeting. Moyo allegedly unlocked the church doors and took electronic gadgets that included a television set and laptops.

He was captured by CCTV cameras while stealing the gadgets.

On July 16, 2022 Hlongwane then noticed that 18 laptops were missing from the church. He filed a police report.

Court papers state that Moyo also stole another television set from a local firm situated at the same building.

Moyo was arrested on July 19 and he voluntarily led the police to the recovery of some of the stolen gadgets.

Charlotte Chikore represented the State.