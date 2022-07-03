Massive reshuffling looms at ZETDC

BY SILAS NKALA

ZESA Holdings subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) plans to reshuffle staff at various work stations across the country by the end of August this year, NewsDay has learnt.

ZETDC management says the reshuffling is meant to boost service delivery.

A leaked internal correspondence dated June 27 directed to various regional staff members, signed by ZETDC managing director Howard Choga, mentions the targeted departments such as client services officers, senior client services officers, garage forepersons, system controllers, senior system controllers, and forepersons in maintenance.

“In order to strengthen the implementation capability of our company in the achievement of strategic goals and objectives, it has become imperative that we expose you as our key staff to a different operating environment,” Choga said.

“As such you shall be transferred from your current location to another within the company. The transfer should be effected by August 29, 2022. Your regional manager shall engage you regarding the intended transfer.”

The correspondence was copied to the general manager eastern region, general manager western region, general manager northern region, general manager southern region, general manager of Harare, the transmission and distribution director, the finance director, the commercial director, the senior manager of human resources and senior manager IT.

The power utility is currently facing increased complaints by consumers over incessant copper cable theft, vandalism of infrastructure and delays by the utility to repair the infrastructure.