Mangwe district’s poor roads vex villagers

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MANGWE district villagers in Matabeleland South province have accused their council of neglecting roads, which has rendered the area inaccessible.

The most affected villagers are those residing in ward 1 and 13.

They claimed that their roads were now in such a sorry state that they have become a death trap.

A villager said the Empandeni and Skwite roads were heavily potholed and must be repaired as a matter of urgency.

Ward 3 councillor Mavis Maguwe Moyo, who is also the chairperson for roads in the Mangwe Rural District Council, confirmed that all roads in the area needed urgent attention.

She said council was, however, facing challenges of lack of funds and equipment to rehabilitate the roads.

“All Mangwe district roads need to be graded. Our roads are not good at all. At times we rely on the money we get from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, but we have not been getting any funds lately,” Moyo said.

Council chief executive officer Bongani Ngwenya asked Southern Eye to send questions in writing, but had not responded by the time of going to print.