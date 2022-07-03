Japan brings cheer to Gokwe

BY VANESSA GONYE

MORE than 1 900 students and 5 400 community members in Gokwe North in Midlands province are benefitting from a US$5,7 million project initiative by Japan and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

Some 40 teachers have also benefited from the project in a district that has a serious shortage of schools and lack of educational infrastructure, such as classroom blocks and staff houses.

Speaking at a handover ceremony of the Comprehensive Education Project worth US$2,3 million funded by the Government of Japan for three schools at Chirisa Primary School in Gokwe North district recently, Japan deputy ambassador to Zimbabwe, Hiroyuki Kumagai said: “I look forward to these improved schools of Chirisa, Nenyunka, and Kushinga providing good education to the boys and girls of Kabuyuni for many years to come. I also look forward to them becoming properly registered government schools as soon as possible.

“The people of Japan understand the value of education and we heard there was a need for better schools here in Kabuyuni so, we decided to support the girls and boys here.”

Kumagai said he hoped that the development would attract more certified full-time teachers to the schools.

“By constructing these schools and giving these children a good environment to learn in, we have impacted their lives and made the world a better place,” ADRA Zimbabwe country director, Judith Musvosvi said.