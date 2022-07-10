In pursuit of self-sufficiency, China injects stability into global food market

AS food shortage grips many parts of the world, with the United Nations warning of “an unprecedented global hunger crisis,” China’s success story in grain self-sufficiency might help soothe the frayed market nerve.

Deemed the world’s largest grain producer, China has secured a bumper wheat yield in the summer harvest, which traditionally accounts for one-fifth of its annual grain output. It has also completed nearly 80% of summer sowing of corn and other crops.

Securing such mammoth production is anything but easy, as Omicron flare-ups had disrupted the spring farming earlier this year and snarled up traffic when crop harvesters rumbled across the country for summer harvest. — Xinhua