Factors hampering SA’s sugar industry

SOUTH Africa’s agriculture sector in general continues to display positive growth when measured in terms of output, exports and the creation of employment. In 2020, the sector grew 13,4% year-on-year, and the forecasts for 2021 also suggest growth.

Primary agricultural employment has remained relatively steady since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 868 000 people employed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and export activity reaching a record level of US$12,4 billion (about R180 billion) in 2021.

Despite this positive overall picture, some industries within the sector, such as sugar, have experienced difficulties.— Farmers Weekly