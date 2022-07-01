DeMbare’s double boost

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS have been boosted by the return of midfielders Shadreck Nyahwa and Emmanuel Paga, who missed last week’s defeat having been away on trials in Tanzania ahead of their match against Triangle tomorrow.

Nyahwa, whose contract expired in May, has since renewed and was yesterday regularising his registration papers with the Premier Soccer League.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has demanded a strong response from his charges as they look to bounce back from their defeat against Yadah last weekend.

A late Ralph Matema goal stunned the Harare giants, who fell four points behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

They host Triangle at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow afternoon, in a match they just can’t afford to lose.

“We have got to respond,” Ndiraya said.

“We are playing at home and naturally when you are at home, you want to collect maximum points. That is the reaction that we are expecting from the team especially when you are among the leading pack in the championship

race.

“You want to respond in a very strong manner after a defeat and that is what we are looking at doing. But this is a game of football and we will not be playing a weak team, but a very competitive side, so we will need to put ourselves above the team that we are playing against for us to get the reaction that we want.”

Dynamos are third on the log standings with 34 points, three behind second-placed FC Platinum after 18 rounds of matches.

And with Chicken Inn and FC Platinum set to meet in a top of the table clash in Bulawayo this afternoon, Ndiraya wants his side to take full advantage by collecting maximum points and possibly close the gap on one or both.

“It’s an opportunity, but it can only be a good opportunity if we get the job done ourselves. That is what we are concerned about. That is what we are focusing on, on doing our own job,” he said.

“There are still a lot of games and quite a number of games to play for, but it’s important for us to keep within a touching distance with those teams at the top, so it’s an opportunity for us, but depending on the results on the day.”

Triangle have defied odds so far, and are among the dark horses in the title race.

Coach Jairos Tapera was forced to assemble a team from scratch at the start of the season after a player exodus.

They find themselves in the top five after 18 rounds of matches with an outside chance of snatching the title.

“It’s not an easy match I have to admit,” Ndiraya said.

“Jairos Tapera has done a good job in building a team which has been very competitive both at home and away. We are fully aware of what the team can inflict on us if we get into that game with the attitude that we had in the game against Yadah. It’s a change of mentality and attitude from our team that we want and everything will be OK.”

In the top of the table clash at Luveve this afternoon, Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum, who are enjoying a good run, will be hoping to wrest the top place from Chicken Inn this afternoon.

Mapeza is expecting a tough match against the 2015 champions.

“We have been doing well, especially collecting maximum points away from home. So against Chicken Inn, it is a massive game for us. They are a very tough team to play against. They are in form, so it’s a massive game for us and we can only wait to compete and be tested by them,” he said.

Antipas also expects a tough tie, but anticipates the match to produce good entertainment for the fans.

“It is a top-of-the-table clash. It should be a good game. Both teams are playing very well. It will be a big feast for the fans. FC Platinum have upped their game and doing well. For us, we have to up our game to get a positive result,” Antipas said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Herentals College (Vengere), Harare City v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Dynamos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Cranbourne Bullets (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), WhaWha v Tenax (Ascot)