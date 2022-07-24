Chiefs humiliate Tenax ‘Ninja-style’

Kevin Mapasure in Rusape

Tenax CS FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo CHIEFS . . . . . . . 1(2)

Tenax’ hopes of staying in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League suffered another blow after they lost their home match to Bulawayo Chiefs at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

The visitors scored a goal in either half to clinch the crucial points despite missing key players, including the Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis as well as Perfect Chikwande and Kelvin Madzongwe.

It took Chiefs just four minutes to take the initiative through Obriel Chirinda, who beat the Tenax goalkeeper Philip Makumi .

Tenax forward Malvern Dumbura could and should have restored parity 25 minutes later after going eyeball to eyeball with the goalkeeper yet the striker failed in his mission.

On the other end, Chirinda also had an opportunity to increase his side’s advantage yet he spurned the chance.

Tenax tried to get back into the game in the second half, but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping denied them any equaliser.

Arthur Musiwa doubled his team’s lead after failing with an earlier effort on 75 minutes following a good interchange of passes.

Tenax coach Shadreck Mugurasave is optimistic of his team staying afloat .

“We played well but our defence let us down today. We failed to mark and gifted them two soft goals and I am very disappointed. The games are still there for us to recover,” he said.

Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso admitted that his team was made to sweat for the points.

“I am happy with the win considering that it was a difficult game for us. Tenax were well structured and had a clear way of playing the game.

Credit to my boys for the execution of our strategy and we deserved to win”, he said.