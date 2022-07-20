Chidawu declared national hero

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE late Harare Metropolitan Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu was yesterday declared a national hero.

Chidawu, who reportedly owns vast pieces of properties in the capital, collapsed and died in the capital on Tuesday. He was 68.

Addressing mourners and Zanu PF supporters, Harare Metropolitan provincial secretary Tafadzwa Muguti said: “I have been sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to say that comrade Chidawu has been declared a national hero.”

Mnangagwa arrived late yesterday at Chidawu residence, in Glen Lorne, to offer his condolences.

Addressing mourners, Mnangagwa said Chidawu was very loyal to the party. “We came very far with comrade Chidawu,” he said.

Several Zanu PF party members attended the funeral, including deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza and deputy secretary of security in the ruling party’s politburo Tendai Chirau.