Byo City polishes Manica Diamonds

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

MANICA DIAMONDS …………0

BULAWAYO CITY…………….(1)1

ASSISTANT referee Joel Magweva, triggered a storm at Sakubva Stadium yesterday after flagging for a penalty against Bulawayo City in the dying moments of a tempestuous Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

The signal by the assistant referee was met by chorus of disapproval from the visitors’ players who mobbed him.

The drama turned ugly after he tried to flee from the angry players and he needed the intervention of the police to cool the temperatures.

The referee Arnold Ncube, however, overruled his assistant and after calling both teams to order, blew to end the match.

The defeat ended Manica Diamonds six-match unbeaten run.

The home team enjoyed better possession in the first half, launching wave after wave of attack on the visitors goal.

But City capitalised on a mistake by defender Eriya Mafirenyika who passed to the wrong man — Dalubuhle Dlodlo — who happily accepted the gift and unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Teams

Manica Diamonds: J Muchambo, L Masibhera, (C Munzabwa 26′), B Chikwenya, E Mafirenyika, T Ndlovu, L Chakoroma, T Jeffrey, P Manhanga,(X Moyo 64′), E Chingondi, (L Katongomara 64′), C Teguru, (F Mugumwe 64′), M Tapera (N Chintuli 44′)

Bulawayo City: R Muza, L Lunga, D Jaricha, M Bhebhe, N Gurende, M Ncube, C Chinomona,W Ndiweni (E Farasi 66′), C Machisi, G Mutungamiri, D Dlodlo (I Makopa 66)