Bosso skipper off to the UAE

BY FORTUNE MBELE
HIGHALNDERS’ vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku left the country today for a trial stint with United Arab Emirates (UAE) side Al Rams FC.

Masuku, a defensive midfielder, will miss his side’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Bulawayo City on Sunday.

Highlanders have conformed Masuku’s departure on their official Facebook page.

“Wishing our Vice Captian, Nqobizitha Masuku all the best on his trials at Al Rams FC of United Arab of Emirates. Masuku left the country today, and he wont be available for the weekend derby against Bulawayo City,” High landers said.

Al Rams FC play in the UAE’s First Division League.

