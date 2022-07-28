Bosso make big signing 

Richard Zimunya

Whawha forward Jayden Barake has joined Highlanders on three year deal, Newsday has learnt.

The 19 year old striker leaves Whawha as the club top goalscorer with eight goals and two assist.

Bakare told NewsDay Sport said joining a big team like Highlanders is a a dream come true for him.

“As a player to play for a big team in Zimbabwe like Highlanders is an achievement. Every player’s target is to play for a big club like Bosso,” he said.

He added that he cannot wait to feel the Barbourfieds atmosphere.

“I like the way supporters support players at Highlanders, I am looking forward to it.”

Bakare is the first player outside the Highlanders system to be signed by Baltermar Jose De Oliveira Brito as all other additions since arriving were from the club’s junior team.

At Whawha Bakare formed formidable combination with Calum English Brown and Munyaradzi Chirwa.

“It pains me (leaving his teammates) but it is life of footballer to leave a club one day, I will miss my guys at Whawha Munyaradzi Chirwa ,Admiral Matope and others,” said Bakare.