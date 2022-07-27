Black Rhinos fire coach

BY HENRY MHARA

Army side Black Rhinos has fired head coach Hebert Maruwa with immediate effect.

The club said the decision was informed by his “unbecoming behavior during match days which had tainted the corporate image of the club and the organization at large.”

Club legend Stix Mtizwa who was the assistant coach has since been elevated to head the technical department.

This comes just two days after another premier league side Ngezi Platinum Stars also fired their head coach Benjani Mwaruwari.

Rhinos’ next match is an army derby against Cranborne Bullets at Vengere on Saturday.