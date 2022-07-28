All set for Nedbank IMC 2022

By Jotham Gutsa

AFRICA’S prestigious conference, Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) 2022 will be held tomorrow with an array of local and global thought leaders meeting to discuss ways that ensure that marketers remain relevant in the fast-evolving global markets.

Nedbank Zimbabwe’s Marketing, Public Relations & Communications senior manager Mary-anne Kwidini said the virtual one-day conference, which will be held under the theme, ‘Relevance in Marketing’ is pivotal as it maps out ways to adapt to the ever changing environment.

‘The IMC Conference is one not to miss. We have extended discounted tickets to our Zimbabwean marketers. We invite all Marketers and business leaders to join this power packed virtual conference which promises to leave each individual empowered and equipped to navigate the changing environment around us,’ she said.

This year’s conference has it all, from a strong lineup of African presenters to eminent female leaders who continue to shape the marketing landscape. The conference will also include presentations from international trail-blazers in the fields of advertising and marketing. Think LinkedIn, TikTok, Tiger Brands, Kantar, TBWA Worldwide among others will be represented by this year’s conference.